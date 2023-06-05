Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel, Daniel Dillmann, Nail Akkoyun, Franziska Schwarz, and Stefan Krieger

There were several attacks in Belgorod, Russia. Russia reports successes in the Donetsk region. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

captured soldiers : Belgorod governor wants to negotiate

: Belgorod governor wants to negotiate Russian casualties : Moscow is said to have lost more than 20,000 soldiers in Bakhmut

: Moscow is said to have lost more than 20,000 soldiers in Bakhmut Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information, in particular on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties in Russia or the Ukraine. Some of them cannot be verified independently.

Update from June 6th 4am: According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia has thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive in the south of the Donetsk region. “The enemy’s goal was to break through our defenses on the part of the front that he believed to be the most vulnerable,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday night, according to the state news agency TASS. The enemy had failed in their mission. The alleged offensive began on Sunday morning on five front sections, it said.

The information could not be independently verified. Initially, there was no comment from Kiev. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasized that his country is ready for the long-announced counter-offensive to liberate its territories from Russian occupation.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut. (Archive image) © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

News about the Ukraine war: Gladkow avoids meetings

Update from June 4th 10:30 p.m.: As the “Russian Volunteer Corps” reports on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Russian Belgorod region, did not show up for a meeting he had offered. The captured Russian soldiers will therefore now be handed over to the Ukrainian military, commander Denis Nikitin explained on Telegram.

“I have just returned from Novaya Tavolshanka. As might be expected, Mr. Gladkow has not found the courage to trade his precious time for, as he put it, the life and freedom of ‘our boys’. Here are the same “boys” that Mr. Gladkow “killed” with our hands in his video. As you can see, we captured a lot more of “your guys” while I was away,” Nikitin said in a video. From now on, the “decision-makers in Moscow” will be addressed directly, he added.

News about the Ukraine war: Fighting in the Belgorod border region flares up again

Update from June 4, 8:35 p.m.: In the Russian border region of Belgorod, fighting has apparently flared up again between the army and volunteer groups fighting alongside the Ukrainians. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed fighting in the village of Novaya Tavolshanka on Sunday. Meanwhile, Russia’s defense ministry said it had managed to prevent a “sabotage and reconnaissance group of Ukrainian terrorists” from crossing a nearby river.

Ukraine War News: Captured Soldiers? Russian governor ‘guarantees security’

Update from June 4, 5:15 p.m.: The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported sustained shelling. In some places, debris from flying objects shot down by air defense fell from the sky, Gladkov wrote on Sunday in the Telegram messaging service. He had previously reported that two people had been killed on Saturday. 4000 are said to have been brought to safety.

The pro-Ukrainian Russian nationalist paramilitary group Russian Volunteer Corps released a video purporting to show fighters in the border town of Shebekino. The group also claimed to have taken Russian soldiers as prisoners. This could not initially be checked independently.

News on the Ukraine war: Russian losses continue to rise – more than 20,000 soldiers killed in Bakhmut

Update from June 4, 3:30 p.m.: Ukrainian losses in the battle for the small town of Bakhmut are seven times lower than Russia’s, head of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Thus, since September 1 last year, Russia has lost 22,816 fighters in the Bakhmut region, Danilov said. However, according to multiple reports, Ukraine also suffered many casualties in Bakhmut. Several soldiers who fought there, described in conversations with the Kyiv Independent a brutal environment in which death seemed quite likely.

According to information from the Russian Defense Ministry, the total number of Russian soldiers killed in the Ukraine war has risen to 209,940.

News on the Ukraine war: “Not a single” rocket fell in the attack on Kiev

Update from June 4th, 9:55 am: In Kiev, the Ukrainian armed forces were able to fend off several missiles and drones. The head of the military and civil administration there said that, according to preliminary information, “not a single one” of the rockets had reached the Ukrainian capital. The air defense forces “destroyed everything that was moving towards the city from a great distance,” according to the corresponding Telegram entry.

However, a two-year-old child was killed and at least 22 people were injured in an air raid on a residential area in Dnipro on Sunday night (June 4).

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Kiev reports new figures

Update from June 4th, 8:25 am: The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. The information could not be independently verified. These are total numbers; in brackets the number of losses within the past day:

soldiers : 209,940 (+470)

: 209,940 (+470) Tank: 3837 (+8)

3837 (+8) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7512 (+10)

7512 (+10) Artillery Systems: 3555 (+22)

3555 (+22) Multiple Rocket Launchers: 583 (+1)

583 (+1) Unmanned missiles / drones: 3175 (+10)

3175 (+10) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6305 (+16)

6305 (+16) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 4, 2023

War in Ukraine: Prigozhin accuses Shoigu of failure

Update from June 3, 10:22 p.m.: The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accuses the Ministry of Defense in Moscow of failure in view of the current course of the war. “The Ministry is unable to do anything. Chaos reigns in the agency,” Prigozhin said in a speech published on Telegram. There has been no response from the Russian Defense Ministry. Prigozhin has repeatedly clashed with the regular military.

Apparently Ukrainian shelling in the Russian border region of Belgorod

Update from June 3, 5:30 p.m.: According to the authorities there, at least two people have been killed in renewed airstrikes in the Russian region of Belgorod on the border with Ukraine. The Shebekino district has been under Ukrainian fire since Saturday morning, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram online service.

In the village of Novaya Tavolschanka, an “elderly woman” died as a result, and in the village of Beslyudovka, another woman died from her numerous injuries from shrapnel. According to the governor, at least two other people were injured. According to Russian information, the city of Schebekino, located in the district of the same name, had been heavily shelled in the past few days, causing hundreds of residents to flee. According to a new report by the governor, five people were killed by the attacks in the Belgorod region on Friday.

War in Ukraine: Refugees criticize Russian government

Update from July 3, 3:21 p.m.: The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell is positive about talks with South Korea’s defense minister. “Good meeting with Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup. We (…) talked about Ukraine’s need for ammunition,” Borrell tweeted after the meeting on the sidelines of the “Shangri-La Dialogue,” Asia’s most important security summit. The United States and NATO countries have been urging South Korea to supply arms and ammunition to Ukraine for a long time. So far, South Korea has refused. According to a media report, however, South Korean ammunition is now on its way to Ukraine via the USA.

Update from June 3, 11:25 a.m.: Preparations for Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the war with Russia are under way, according to the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy completed. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Selenskyj said they didn’t want to wait “months.” The government and military leadership are certain that the forthcoming counter-offensive will be successful.

News from the Ukraine war: Thousands of people are fleeing the Russian border regions

Update from June 3, 10:25 am: Numerous people are apparently fleeing the contested border regions of Russia. After renewed partisan attacks and artillery fire from Ukraine, the Russian government began to evacuate civilians from Belgorod. The Kremlin reports. According to the news portal Ukrainska Pravda, a spokesman for the partisan group “Legion Freedom of Russia” stated that an escape corridor had been set up in cooperation with the Ukrainian armed forces. The partisans blame “Putin’s military” for the bombing of the region.

Update from June 3, 9:00 a.m.: Ukraine appears poised to attack the Russian-held city of Bakhmut. According to information from Kiev, Oleksandr Syrsky, colonel general of the Ukrainian troops, has visited positions of his own troops around Bakhmut. They discussed the next steps in the Ukraine war. Syrsky published photos of the visit on his Telegram channel.

News from the Ukraine war: Russia sends cadets to the border

Update from June 3, 7:33 a.m.: According to information from Kiev, Russia has started to send cadets to the border with Ukraine due to the high losses in its own ranks. The young soldiers should only be equipped with small caliber rifles and grenade launchers. Their task is to defend the border line against attacks from Ukraine. This information cannot currently be checked independently.

News from the Ukraine War: Heavy fighting in Belgorod

First report from June 3, 6:00 a.m.: Kiev – There is a new front line in the Ukraine war: the Russian border region of Belgorod. After renewed fierce fighting with partisans, Moscow sent special units to the region. Several people are said to have been killed in the fighting. According to Russian information, the attacks from Ukraine were accompanied by artillery fire and drones. Kiev has so far denied any responsibility for the attacks.

Heavy projectiles are said to have hit private property in a village near the border town of Waluiki. This was announced by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Friday evening. The situation is still uncertain. Many people are already on the run. The Russian Defense Ministry said the attacks were launched by more than 120 “Ukrainian terrorists,” all of whom were killed. (With agency material)