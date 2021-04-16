The Moscow government structure bought “platinum apartments” in the Federation tower in Moscow City. On Friday, April 16, reports RBK with reference to the data of the Unified State Register of Real Estate.

Thus, according to the documents, the Moscow government purchased apartments on the 93rd and 94th floors of the tower with a total area of ​​about 1.6 thousand square meters, paying 1.1 billion rubles for them. The deal was finalized in 2020.

As noted by RBC, all premises that are located above the 90th floor of “Federation” are positioned as “platinum”. It is known that an independent technical floor is used to provide them with water and heat. In addition, the air for the ventilation system of such apartments is taken at an altitude of 325 meters, which, according to the developer, makes it comparable in cleanliness to a suburban one.

The Moscow Mayor’s Office and the Moscow City Property Department have not yet commented on the purchase. At the same time, experts interviewed by the publication suggested that, most likely, the government will use the new premises for a representative office or organize meeting rooms there.

