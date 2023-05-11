A court in Moscow has fined Google three million rubles (equivalent to about 36,000 euros) for not deleting two videos from the web which, according to the Russian authorities, would violate the notorious law which prohibits “the promotion of sexual relations non-traditional”.

In December, Putin had signed a law that prohibits the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” even among adults, but according to many observers, this expands the law that prohibits the promotion of non-traditional sexual “attitudes” among minors: a a rule which makes any public demonstration in defense of the rights of sexual minorities potentially impossible and which was rejected by the Strasbourg Court because it is discriminatory and because it harms the right to freedom of expression.