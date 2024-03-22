Moscow | Eyewitnesses tell about the attack in Moscow

According to the Russian health minister, more than a hundred people have been hospitalized after the attack in Moscow on Friday evening.

in Moscow According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the number of victims of the attack in the concert hall on Friday night has risen to more than 60. In addition to this, the Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko according to more than a hundred people have had to be hospitalized.

Eyewitnesses who were there have described the events as nightmarish.

Read more: The extremist organization Isis claimed responsibility for the Moscow attack – Putin expressed his gratitude to the doctors

The event the guard described the events to the Russian Baza-Telegram channel. He worked with his colleagues at the main entrance of the concert hall.

“There were three other guards there and they hid behind the billboard.”

“The attackers walked ten meters away from us. They started shooting people randomly.”

the BBC according to a Russian woman told Russian television that she ran with other people towards the stage when they heard the shots.

The Russian man, on the other hand, described how he saw the attackers open fire from the balcony of the concert hall.

“They threw petrol bombs and everything started burning.”

Russian-speaking the BBC the interviewed eyewitness says that he thought the sounds of shots were fireworks at first. He says that he did not see the attackers, but when people dispersed around the concert hall, he left the hall with his spouse through the stage.

According to the witness, people in the audience shouted that there was a shooter. The hall guards also urged people to run towards the stage.

Some of the people in the concert hall escaped through the parking lot, others headed for the roof, and according to the Russian authorities, about a hundred people tried to escape through the basement of the hall, the BBC reports.

The extremist organization Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack.