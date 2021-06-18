The mayor of Moscow said on Friday that the Russian capital will extend the restrictions imposed this week to combat “Covid-19” until June 29, after a significant increase in daily injuries.Sergei Sobyanin said in his blog that the measures include a ban on public events in which more than a thousand people participate. The closure of cafes and restaurants at night and the closure of football fan zones designated for the European Championship. Sobyanin said this week that Moscow was facing a new, ferocious strain of the coronavirus.