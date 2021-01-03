Moscow has expanded the list of categories of citizens who can sign up for vaccination against coronavirus. This was announced on Sunday, January 3, by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin on his website…

“We are opening an entry for vaccination for employees of the banking and financial sector, as well as government and budgetary institutions of the federal, regional and municipal levels,” wrote the mayor.

According to him, new categories of vaccine recipients will be able to be vaccinated starting from Monday, January 4. Sobyanin also recalled that vaccination points work every day, seven days a week.

Prior to this, the list of COVID-19 vaccinees in Moscow was expanded on December 29, 2020. Then it included workers of the construction complex and college and university students over 18 years old.

The vaccination campaign against coronavirus started in Moscow in early December last year. First of all, they invited teachers, employees of city services, and medical workers to be vaccinated. Later, the vaccination campaign was extended to MFC workers, culture, trade and service workers, transport, energy, industry and media workers. In addition, the list of vaccine recipients included housing and communal services, catering, sports and law enforcement workers, as well as volunteers of non-profit and religious organizations and Muscovites over 60 years old.