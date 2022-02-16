An artificial intelligence-based chatbot, a digital assistant for doctors and patients in the capital, can now transmit complaints about well-being, including before an ophthalmologist’s appointment. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

She clarified that earlier Muscovites had the opportunity to use the service when making an appointment with a therapist, ENT, gynecologist, as well as when making a child appointment with a pediatrician.

720 000once the digital assistant transmitted Muscovites’ complaints about their well-being over the past year

The chatbot works through algorithms created on the basis of depersonalized electronic medical records and information from open sources. Practitioners also participated in its development, helping to develop rules for the system, creating lists of clarifying questions, and testing the chatbot.

You can use the chatbot through the EMIAS system without downloading any additional applications. After making an appointment with the doctor, the patient receives a message with a link to a survey for preliminary collection of information, according to which he can freely indicate his complaints and answer questions from the chatbot. The questions are interconnected – each subsequent question depends on the answers of the patient. The collected information is transferred to EMIAS, and then recorded in the protocol of the examination by the doctor.

Thanks to the service, the time that doctors spend on taking anamnesis during an appointment is significantly reduced. Thus, the chatbot allows you to pay more attention to the examination of the patient and the appointment of additional studies. Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow

In addition, the digital service helps Muscovites enter information about injuries, surgeries, allergies, pathologies, medications or lifestyle habits into electronic medical records. Since the launch of the new functionality, users have made more than 152,000 entries with personal history data using the chatbot.

Moscow has been digitizing the healthcare system for ten years now. Now the basis of this process is a single digital platform. It provides personalized management of each patient at all stages – from diagnosis, treatment to follow-up. Thanks to the platform, all data on the health status of citizens is accumulated in a single digital circuit and is available online to both doctors and patients themselves.