Due to the reservation of Sokolniki and VDNKh exhibition centers for hospitals for coronavirus patients, the lost income by the end of 2020 will amount to about 300 billion rubles. Such revenue is generated by exhibitors in these areas. As a result, the state will miss over 30 billion in taxes. Andrey Zhukovsky, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Union of Exhibitions and Fairs, told Izvestia about this.

Nobody knows how long the reprofiling regime will last.

– There are no final dates. The city is primarily interested in stopping the epidemic as soon as possible and curing those who are in a temporary hospital. We can only hope that at least in April or May it will end, ”Aleksey Kharyutkin, deputy general director of the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center, told Izvestia.

The planned capacity of the Sokolniki hospital is about 550 beds, including 18 intensive care beds. VDNKh will accommodate up to 1,779 patients.

Both exhibition centers will not be used for their main purpose until at least next spring.

Back to bunks: exhibition centers will lose billions