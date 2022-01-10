The Moscow Exchange opened on January 10 with the growth of its main index, testify site data.

At the time of publication, the index of the Moscow Exchange was equal to 3799.19 points. Growth compared to the closing level of the previous session amounted to 1.2 percent.

The growth leaders were shares of Rusal (plus 3.17 percent), En + (plus 2.15 percent) and Inter RAO (plus 1.35 percent). At the same time, the global depositary receipts Fix Price (minus 1.46 percent), Globaltrans Investment (minus 1.59 percent) and shares of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (minus 0.74 percent) became the leaders in the fall.

Dollar to ruble exchange rate at the time of publication made up 75.26 rubles per unit, a decrease of 0.49 rubles, or 0.6 percent. Euro exchange rate equaled 83.3 rubles, down 0.72 rubles, or 0.8 percent, compared to the closing level of the previous trading session.