Moscow Exchange Index Falls to Lowest Since June 2023

The Moscow Exchange Index fell below 2,650 points on Friday, falling to its lowest level since June 2023, reports “Interfax”.

By 14:55 the indicator had fallen by 2.2 percent, and at the time of writing its decline had been corrected to 1.86 percent (2,657.9 points).

According to the agency, the index fell to a new low amid players closing positions before the weekend, as well as falling oil prices.

At the beginning of the week, the Russian stock market, which has been declining for more than three months, began to grow and jumped in one day by a record five percent since April 2022, but on Tuesday and Wednesday it gave up the results of the rise.