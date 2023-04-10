Moscow Exchange will launch a service for over-the-counter trading in shares without listing from April 10

On April 10, the Moscow Exchange is launching a new service where transactions will be concluded not directly between the seller and the buyer, but through the National Clearing Center (NCC). About this organization informs on your site.

The new platform will be designed for over-the-counter trading in shares of Russian companies that have not entered the stock exchange with a listing (placement of shares on the stock exchange). At the first stage, investors can enter into such transactions with ten shares of Russian companies without listing. Their list published on the website of the Moscow Exchange. In the future, the list of tools will be expanded.

The service will be available to all Russian brokers, but only qualified investors will be able to trade securities traded on the site, Boris Blokhin, director of the stock market department at the Moscow Exchange, said. Brokers will independently regulate access to their clients, he notes. According to him, in the future the platform may also become the base for pre-IPO companies.

Since the beginning of 2022, the volume of trading on the Moscow Exchange has exceeded one quadrillion rubles. “The main contribution to this result was made by the money market, which redistributed money on the market and provided liquidity to all trading participants,” said Yury Denisov, head of the exchange, during a briefing.