Moscow entrepreneurs in 2021 will be able to reimburse up to 50% of the costs of promoting products and advertising on the Internet, as well as participating in international competitions and festivals. This was announced on April 2 by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow Natalya Sergunina.

It will be clarified that already in 2020 Moscow has significantly increased support for entrepreneurs.

“New subsidies were introduced, including for those who work in the online segment, participate in Russian and international exhibitions. Having received feedback from the business community, this year we have further expanded the list of reimbursable costs, ”explained Sergunina.

She also added that last year, for example, entrepreneurs were able to compensate for the costs of participating in more than a thousand exhibitions in Russia and abroad, as well as return part of the cost of commission when working with marketplaces and food delivery services.

Companies can claim several types of compensation at once. To do this, by April 30 on the website cashback.moscow.business, you must fill out an application and submit documents. The maximum total amount of payments is 700 thousand rubles, but no more than 50% of all costs. It is clarified that within 10 days after the submission of documents, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to make changes if an inaccuracy is found.

At the end of 2020, more than three thousand applications for subsidies and grants were approved for a total amount of more than 3 billion rubles. The most demanded were subsidies for franchisees, for participation in exhibitions, promotion of products using food delivery services, as well as for export.

Since 2018, the My District program has been implemented in Moscow. It involves the development of all 146 districts and settlements of Moscow, regardless of the distance from the city center. On the basis of the wishes of residents, streets and park areas are being improved, social and medical institutions are being repaired and re-equipped, new cultural spaces and sports grounds appear.

