Russia is hunting mercenaries for Asia. That it did so in Central Asia, in the former Soviet republics, was well known. That it also did it in southern Asia and near the Himalayas, a little less. And instead it happens, in Nepal. Not a random place. The country nestled between India and Tibet and over which Mount Everest stands is known for being a land traditionally rich in guerrillas and fighters. A few days ago, the Nepalese government announced that six of its citizens were killed on the front during the war in Ukraine, while fighting in the service of the Russian army. Kathmandu called on Moscow to immediately return their bodies, but also to compensate the families of the victims. The sister of one of the victims told the BBC that she had asked the Nepalese authorities for compensation and help in bringing back the body of her brother. «The authorities told me that the bodies have already been buried by the Russian army. They should help us by negotiating with the Russian authorities,” she said.

A story that would hide larger numbers, so much so that the Nepalese executive has officially asked Russia to stop recruiting its citizens into the army and to send home those already operating on the battlefield. Diplomatic efforts are underway to secure the release of a Nepalese citizen serving the Russian army and captured by Ukraine. According to what the Nepalese ambassador to Moscow, Milan Raj Tuladhar, told The Kathmandu Post there are around 150-200 Nepalese enlisted as mercenaries in Vladimir Putin’s armed forces. According to other sources there are many more. On the internal front, around ten people were arrested, accused of human smuggling, for encouraging enlistment. The mercenaries would enter Russia on tourist visas before being sent to the front.

The story demonstrates on the one hand the Kremlin’s difficulties in finding the personnel needed to continue the war in Ukraine, and on the other how attractive the money of a foreign power becomes in a country in economic difficulty like Nepal. In fact, approximately 40% of the population of the Himalayan nation lives below the poverty line. So much so that there would be a few dozen Nepalese also serving on the other side of the barricade, with the Ukrainian army.

Nepalese soldiers, called Gurkhas, are known for their courage and fighting skills and have served the armies of the United Kingdom and India even after India’s independence in 1947, under an agreement between the three countries. But there is no such agreement with Russia. Nepal is also known for Maoist armed guerrilla warfare. One of its leaders also became prime minister in December 2022. He is Pushpa Kamal Dahal, better known by his fighter name Prachanda. His difficulties in reviving the country’s economy are fueling a new generation of guerrillas, but this time they are fighting battles that are not their own.

