On Friday, President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire along the contact line to celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Russia and Ukraine, which falls on Saturday. Ukraine rejected the armistice and the front line was bombed.

The governor of the region, Oleh Senhopov, said on his account on the Telegram application, that a 50-year-old man died in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine, as a result of the Russian bombing, indicating that two missiles had been monitored in the Mireva region, within the Kharkiv province.

According to the Ukrainian Independent News Agency, 4 explosions were heard in Kharkiv, in addition to a series of explosions in Kramatorsk, in the Kyiv-controlled part of Donetsk, according to the Russian news website Sputnik.

This news came minutes after midnight in Moscow, according to Reuters.

Most Ukrainian Orthodox Christians traditionally celebrate Christmas on January 7, as do Orthodox Christians in Russia.

However, this year the Orthodox Church in Ukraine also allowed a celebration to be held on December 25, however, many celebrated the holiday yesterday, Saturday, and flocked to churches and cathedrals.

The Kremlin said that Moscow will move forward with what it describes as a “special military operation” in Ukraine, which it launched on February 24.

In the city of Bakhmut, in the north-east of Donetsk Province, shells were heard around the almost empty streets of the city, which is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

Moscow said on Saturday that its forces in Ukraine would maintain the 36-hour ceasefire announced by Putin until midnight on Saturday, though Ukraine rejected the offer.

In a post on Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian forces bombed dozens of sites and residential areas along the front line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attacks showed Moscow could not be trusted.

“They were saying something about a supposed cease-fire. But the truth is that Russian shells again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian sites,” he added in a video address.

Russia said its forces only responded with artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces.

It is noteworthy that, on October 10, the Russian Armed Forces began directing intensive strikes with long-range, high-precision weapons, on targets of the military command, communications systems, and energy throughout Ukraine. And that was two days after carrying out an attack targeting the Crimean Bridge, in which Russia accused the Ukrainian Intelligence Agency.