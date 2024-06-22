For the first time in Ukraine, Russian forces dropped an FAB-3000 aerial bomb weighing over three tons of explosives against a building in the town of Liptsy which was a temporary position of the Ukrainian forces. The news was reported by Tass, the official Russian news agency. The Fighterbomber telegram channel, affiliated with the Russian armed forces, also published video of the attack. The author of the channel claims that the target was a three-story house, which the bomb missed.