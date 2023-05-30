Moscow drone attack | Russia says it shot down eight drones – this is what is known about the situation now

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone attack is “Ukrainian terrorism”, Ukraine denies its involvement. Russia, on the other hand, attacked Kiev on the night before Tuesday with 31 drones.

Damage to buildings

To Moscow an airplane attack was carried out early on Tuesday morning. There was minor damage to the buildings, but no one was killed or injured, says the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, airplanes or their remains would have hit perhaps two or three apartment buildings. According to Reuters, locals said they heard explosions in southwest Moscow between five and six in the morning.

Russia blamed Ukraine

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drone attack is “Ukrainian terrorism”. There is no information about the perpetrator of the attack. Advisor to the President of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak denied that Ukraine was behind the Moscow attacks.

Ukraine has reportedly struck Moscow only once before, when two drones flew towards the Kremlin on May 3. Russia shot them down. According to The New York Times Ukrainian intelligence or special forces were probably behind the drone strike at the time.

Damage to the upper floors of a Moscow apartment building.

Vehicles of rescue authorities in front of the damaged tower block on Tuesday.

Aerial observations in different parts of Moscow

Ministry of Defence says he shot down “all eight fighter jets over Moscow”. According to it, no one was killed or injured in the attack.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, five drones were shot down with, among other things, the Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system. Three airplanes fell as a result of electronic interference, Reuters reports.

The pictures published on social media showed plumes of smoke in the sky, among other things. In addition, videos have been published on the Telegram messaging service in which it is claimed that air defenses are shooting down airplanes in the Moscow region.

According to the regional administration quoted by Reuters, the planes would have been shot down as they approached Moscow.

Authorities are investigating the impact.

A photo taken by an eyewitness published by Russian online media shows a large plume of smoke in the Moscow region on Tuesday.

Russia has hit Kiev hard in recent days

Airplane strikes Moscow has been preceded by a series of Russian attacks, especially on Kiev.

For three days now, Russia has been attacking Ukraine and especially the capital, Kiev, with missiles and drones.

Russia attacked Kiev on the night before Tuesday with 31 drones, of which Ukrainian anti-aircraft managed to shoot down 29. According to the Ukrainian authorities, at least one person died and several were injured in the apartment building that was hit.

On Sunday, Russia carried out possibly the largest aerial attack on Kiev during its war of aggression. According to Kyiv authorities, nearly 60 drones were sent to the city. Two people were killed and two were wounded in Sunday’s attack.