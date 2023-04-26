Russia confirmed Wednesday that it sees “no progress” in lifting obstacles to its fertilizer exports, a condition set by Moscow for extending the Ukraine grain deal that expires in mid-May.
“So far, we don’t see any progress,” said the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, a former deputy foreign minister, at a press conference on Wednesday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres outlined a “way forward” that would allow for the extension of Ukraine’s grain export agreement that helped ease the severe global food crisis affecting hundreds of millions of people in the world.
This agreement expires on May 18th.
The United Nations said that Guterres, in his letter to President Vladimir Putin, “outlined the proposed way forward to improve, expand and extend” the agreement, which since last July has allowed the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea despite the war.
The agreement was extended on March 19. But Moscow proposed 60 days instead of the initially agreed implicit extension of 120 days and insisted on compliance with the other part of the agreement – between Russia and the United Nations – which relates to its fertilizer exports.
“We appreciate the efforts of the United Nations. The United Nations is trying to do its best (…) but so far we have seen nothing but promises.
#Moscow #progress #extending #agreement #Ukrainian #grain
Leave a Reply