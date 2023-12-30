Moscow doctors will provide assistance to victims in Belgorod – Sobyanin

A team of doctors from Moscow, as part of a group from the Russian Ministry of Health, will go to Belgorod after a major shelling of the city by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and will provide assistance to the victims, the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin said in Telegram.

He also indicated that, if necessary, assistance will be provided to restore the city. “We have close fraternal ties with Belgorod,” Sobyanin noted.

He also called the incident a great tragedy and a senseless, brutal terrorist attack.

On the afternoon of December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the center of Belgorod. The residential sector also came under fire.