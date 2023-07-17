A 16-year-old girl with a malformation of the genital organs was successfully operated on at the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital named after N.I. Pirogov in Moscow. The press service of the institution reported on the transferred surgical intervention to Moslente.

Doctors diagnosed a patient of the gynecological department with aplasia (underdevelopment) of the vagina. The girl was missing part of the penis. This rare malformation is accompanied by the absence of menstruation, the accumulation of menstrual blood in the internal organs and impaired reproductive function. In some cases, vaginal aplasia is fatal.

The surgeons acted with extreme care so as not to injure the rectum, bladder and urethra. “We had laparoscopic control, but available only in the abdominal cavity, and the aplastic part could not be observed in any way. Thanks to our extensive experience in carrying out such interventions, we were able to successfully perform a complex surgical operation: make a tunnel and form a full-fledged vagina for the patient,” said Elena Sibirskaya, head of the gynecological department.

At the moment, the girl went through all the rehabilitation procedures and was discharged from the clinic. Her reproductive function has been restored and no further treatment is required.

Earlier, the doctors of the RCCH RNIMU restored the hand of a girl from Tambov after a lion attack. Treatment and rehabilitation of the child took several years.