Vice-mayor of Rakova: Sklif doctors for the first time re-transplanted lungs to a patient

Moscow specialists from the Sklifosovsky Institute performed the first successful repeated lung transplant in Russia. As Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development Anastasia Rakova told Lenta.ru, doctors managed to overcome all the difficulties due to which no one in the country had previously been able to transplant lungs again, and now the patient is ready to begin rehabilitation.

"The patient had already undergone a transplant several years ago, but over time the transplanted organ stopped functioning normally, and the man spent the last months before the second operation in intensive care on an ECMO machine. The man spent more than 100 days on this device with almost no movement – this is an unprecedented case for both Russian and world medicine. "Rehabilitating and preparing a patient for transplantation after 100 days spent practically motionless in an intensive care bed is a difficult task, which many years of experience in the intensive care service of the Sklifosovsky Institute have allowed us to cope with." Anastasia RakovaDeputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

Rakova explained that an 11-year-old man suffers from histiocytosis, a disease in which air cysts form in the lungs and the organ gradually ceases to function. This leads to severe respiratory failure, in which patients cannot live without an oxygen concentrator. When the patient first experienced shortness of breath in 2013, he was gradually monitored, but by 2018 all alternative treatments had been exhausted, and he was placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant at the Sklifosovsky Institute.

In 2019, Sklif transplantologists performed a successful lung transplant on a patient for the first time, and he was able to return to normal life. But at the end of 2022, the man again felt short of breath. Medicines did not help him, shortness of breath increased, and after six months the patient was again hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky Institute, where he was treated in intensive care. Due to the progression of the disease, he was transferred to an ECMO machine, which took over the full function of his lungs.

In August 2023, the Institute’s doctors received a suitable donor organ and decided to perform a second transplantation. The operation required lengthy preparation; several consultations were held under the leadership of the President of the Scientific Research Institute Sklifosovsky, the chief freelance transplantologist of the Moscow Health Department Mogeli Khubutia. As a result, a decision was made that the patient was ready for a second transplant. The main difficulty was that after the first operation, adhesions and scars form between the heart and lungs, through which it is technically very difficult to get through. Attempts to cut them often lead to bleeding during and after surgery, which can lead to poor outcomes.

However, specialists from the Sklifosovsky Institute managed to cope with all the technical difficulties. The operation was carried out by a team of surgeons under the leadership of Evgeniy Tarabrin, chief researcher of the department of thoracic surgery of the Sklifosovsky Research Institute and chief thoracic surgeon of the Moscow Health Department. The intervention lasted 9 hours and ended successfully. Within a few days, the man was finally disconnected from the ECMO device, and after two weeks he was able to breathe with new lungs on his own, without the help of a ventilator. Now he faces a long rehabilitation, but, as doctors note, his life has been saved and extended for years.

Lung transplants have been performed in Sklif since 2011. During this time, more than 80 operations were performed. In 2023, in Russia, specialists from the Sklifosovsky Research Institute managed to perform several successful transplantations, including re-transplantation.