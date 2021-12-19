The head physician of the hospital No. 52 Marina Lysenko spoke about the consequences of COVID-19 in an interview with the TV channel “Russia 1”… She noted that she knows people who have been ill with the virus, after which they have lost their hearing, vision, or have become bald.

At the same time, Lysenko stressed that there are no such consequences from vaccination. “A vaccine cannot kill. Nobody. In general, it is completely about something else. But to say that vaccines are harmful, kill, cause infertility – whatever is attributed – this is all yes, there is, only this is from covid, ”the doctor concluded.

Sergei Tsarenko, deputy chief physician for anesthesiology and resuscitation at Moscow hospital No. 52, in turn, told how COVID-19 can affect the occurrence of mental disorders. Medical comment posted RIA News…

Tsarenko noted that he had encountered similar cases in his practice. According to him, one of his patients began to suffer from mental disorders after the severe course of COVID-19. “He is 58 years old, before that he was a healthy person, our colleague. Now he has such mental disorders that we are forced to treat him in the intensive care unit, since this is a supervisory unit, there are permanent staff in it to prevent any self-harm of a person, ”the doctor said.

Earlier, Moscow specialists said that patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can age at an accelerated rate. This is due to the effect of the disease on the body.