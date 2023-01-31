Districts of Moscow with the most expensive apartments in new buildings defined analysts of Best-Novostroy for RBC-Nedvizhimost.

“The Yaroslavl district took first place in the rating of old Moscow locations in terms of the growth in the average cost of a lot in new buildings in the mass segment. Compared to January last year, the average lot here has risen in price by 21.1 percent, to 16.5 million rubles,” the report says.

On the second line with a rise in housing prices by 21 percent, to 7.03 million rubles, was the Kryukovo district, and on the third – Izmailovo with an increase in cost of up to 19 million rubles, which is 20.2 percent more. The top five included Kuntsevo and Moskvorechye-Saburovo, where apartments increased in price by 16.9 and 12.2 percent, to 17.7 and 21.6 million rubles, respectively.

Krylatskoye, Timiryazevsky, Ramenki, Biryulyovo Vostochnoye and Kuzminki were in the top 10 with a rise in price from 7.9 to two percent, or from 22 to 4.9 million rubles.

Earlier became known areas of Moscow with the cheapest secondary housing. The most inexpensive “secondary” is located in the Molzhaninovsky district and Northern Medvedkovo.