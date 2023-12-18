NDV: Lyublino has become a Moscow district with the minimum price for a fully furnished apartment

In the primary market of comfort-class housing within the boundaries of old Moscow, 499.5 thousand square meters and 11.5 thousand apartments with finishing are currently on sale, according to estimates from the analytics and consulting department of NDV Supermarket Real Estate. The company also named areas of the capital where the cost of furnished apartments is minimal. Lenta.ru reviewed the results of the study.

According to analysts, the largest share of supply of furnished apartments is concentrated in two areas: Lyublino (16.8 percent) and Ochakovo-Matveevskoye (8 percent), where large-scale comfort-class projects from large developers are being implemented.

The weighted average cost of a square meter of apartments with finishing for the year increased by 38.9 percent and amounted to 347.3 thousand rubles. Moreover, over the year, price increases were observed in all districts of old Moscow.

The cost of an apartment with finishing increased most in several areas: in Kryukovo – by 69.6 percent, from 186.7 to 316.7 thousand rubles, in Tsaritsyno – by 56.4 percent, from 210.8 to 329.5 thousand rubles , in Mitino – by 52.3 percent, from 192.2 to 293 thousand rubles, in Babushkinsky district – by 51.7 percent, from 268.9 to 407.8 thousand rubles, in Altufevsky district – by 50.4 percent, from 213.5 to 321.1 thousand rubles, in Western Degunino – by 50.1 percent, from 263.5 to 395.4 thousand rubles.

The average price of an apartment with comfort-class finishing increased over the year from 10.8 to 15 million rubles. The rating of areas with the minimum cost of real estate was headed by Yuzhnoye Butovo, where the budget for purchase is from 5.8 million rubles. The top three also included Lyublino and Mitino, where in November 2023 it was possible to purchase an apartment with finishing at a price of 6.4 and 6.7 million rubles, respectively.

In Kryukovo, real estate with renovation will cost a minimum of 6.8 million rubles, in Northern Medvedkovo – 7.2, in Southern Chertanovo – 7.3. From 7.4 million rubles – the budget for the purchase of an apartment with finishing in the Altufevsky district and Tsaritsyno. The top 10 is completed by Metrogorodok, where prices start from 7.6 million rubles, and Tekstilshchiki (from 7.7).

Earlier it became known that in 2023, housing in new buildings fell in price in only four cities of Russia, Kaliningrad, Ulyanovsk, Izhevsk and Sevastopol.