“NDV Supermarket Real Estate”: the cheapest studio in Moscow costs 3.8 million

Experts studied the offers of small-sized real estate on the primary market within the boundaries of old Moscow and named the areas with the cheapest properties. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the results of the study by the analytics and consulting department of NDV Supermarket Real Estate.

According to analysts, 4.1 thousand lots with an area of ​​up to 25 square meters are on sale in the capital’s primary market. This is 10.1 percent of all proposals. At the same time, compared to 2022, the number of small lots on sale decreased by 5.4 percent.

The largest number of small apartments can be found in the Solntsevo area (9.8 percent of the total). This is followed by Ochakovo-Matveevskoye and Western Degunino – 8.3 and 8.1 percent, respectively. In the areas of Tsaritsyno, Konkovo, Timiryazevsky, Nagatino-Sadovniki, Metrogorodok, Chertanovo Central and Lyublino, the share of small lots accounts for from 3.3 to 7.6 percent.

See also 'Ndrangheta, drug trafficking and weapons of war: blitz of the Ros, 108 arrests The weighted average cost per square meter in apartments up to 25 square meters is 400.3 thousand rubles, and the average price of a lot is 8.7 million rubles.

Analysts came to the conclusion that the most budget option for an apartment costing 3.84 million rubles can be purchased in the Ochakovo-Matveevskoye area. This is a studio with an area of ​​12.3 square meters, finished and due for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

In the Kosino-Ukhtomsky district you can buy a studio in a finished house for 4.26 million rubles. It is 19.6 square meters without decoration. In the Staroe Kryukovo district, a studio of 14.2 square meters with finishing costs 4.33 million rubles.

Following the top three are Kuzminki (studio 15.6 square meters for 4.64 million), Pechatniki (19.2 square meters for 5.53 million), Yuzhnoye Butovo (20 square meters for 5.65 million). The top ten also included Timiryazevsky district (20.1 square meters for 5.68 million), Metrogorodok (16.3 square meters for 6.18 million), Lyublino (19.7 square meters for 6.28 million) and Molzhaninovsky district (20.5 square for 6.34 million).

See also Biden asks the United States Congress to restore the right to abortion as federal law Related materials:

Earlier, Avito Real Estate analysts told Lenta.ru that the demand for apartments in Russian new buildings increased by 35 percent over the year.