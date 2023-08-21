Teenage diggers disappeared underground in a downpour, they began to be found in the Moscow River

Teenage diggers were found in the Moskva River near the Zaryadye park – as part of an excursion, they walked around the city’s underground facilities in a heavy downpour and disappeared.

Diggers went on an excursion on Sunday, August 20 – they descended into the main channel of the Moscow drainage network, the beginning was scheduled for 11:00 in the area of ​​the Neglinka River. In the evening of the same day, an evacuation was announced in Zaryadye Park, and the territory of the recreation area was closed for technical reasons. Later, the first digger was noticed in the area of ​​the park embankment, on the morning of August 21, information about the second one appeared.

Found teenagers were 15 and 17 years old. Presumably, they are relatives of Dmitry Markushin, an employee of the Lanit group. It is known about Markushin himself that he is a lover of outdoor activities.

Later, in the area of ​​Bolshoi Ustyinsky Bridge on Moskvoretskaya Embankment found the body of another participant in the tour – she turned out to be a 15-year-old schoolgirl. She was diagnosed with a head injury, which she could have received when people were washed away by a stream from the sewer.

In emergency services, in turn, declaredthat a girl and a man, about 40 years old, were found in the river. Their identities are established.

Photo: Telegram channel 112

There may be more missing diggers

Total, by information rescuers, in the group that descended underground in the rain there could be up to eight people. None of them get in touch, the search for people continues. “Among those missing in the sewer may be an employee of the largest Russian IT company, his daughter and nephew,” the rescuers said.

According to other sources, on a tour recorded minimum 10 people. Possibly in a group was and 20 people.

The cost of such an excursion is 9 thousand rubles. For this money, people are given shoe covers from the OZK (combined arms protective kit) and a flashlight.

Most likely the group was out of five people, the rescuers had to find Markushin and the guide, whose identity has not yet been established.

New descents into the Moscow sewers canceled

Tours are temporarily suspended – organizers canceled all the nearest descents and returned the money for the tickets to the participants.

Investigators are establishing the number, names and exact location of the participants in the August 20 descent. Employees of Mosvodokanal are involved in the search.

On the day of the descent, a record amount of precipitation fell in Moscow

On August 20, there was a heavy downpour in Moscow: more than half of the monthly rainfall fell. Shower flooded some metro stations and shopping malls, as well as concert venue VK stadium.

43 millimeters of precipitation was recorded during the day and another 4 millimeters at night – thus, the daily amount of rain for that day in the capital was 47 millimeters, or 60 percent of the monthly norm. Forecasters indicate that this downpour broke the rainfall record recorded on August 20, 1999 – then the level was 18.2 millimeters.

60% monthly rainfall fell in Moscow on Sunday, August 20

Weather Russia raised the level of weather danger in Moscow to the penultimate, “orange” level – it means that such weather is dangerous, there are risks of natural disasters and damage.

Most likely, the downpour caught the participants of the excursion underground – the water rose too sharply. Presumably, the organizers of the tour did not take into account the weather forecast and ignored the warnings of emergency services. In case of bad weather, the descent is usually cancel. Why this time it took place is unknown.