In recent months, the number of fraudulent incidents involving the signing of fake documents allegedly with the Moscow Metro has increased. This was reported by the Moscow Department of Transport.

The attackers introduce themselves as employees of the subway “purchasing department” and invite them to take part in the purchase of goods with deferred payment. Fraudsters send potential victims documents for review signed by the head of the metro and stamped. In this case, letters are sent from an email address with the word “metro”.

