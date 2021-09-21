In the evening, traffic jams of up to nine points can form on the roads of Moscow, according to the infographic data on the Telegram channel of the Department of Transport of the capital on September 21.

According to the ministry, traffic jams of five to six points are expected in the morning and in the afternoon. In particular, traffic in the morning hours is hampered on the Entuziastov highway, Volgogradsky and Ryazansky avenues in the direction of the center of the capital.

On June 8, the Moscow Department of Transport reported that the most popular highways in Moscow, along which the most cars pass per day, were Kutuzovsky Prospekt, Leningradskoye Shosse and Marshal Zhukov Avenue.

At the same time, the most free street in the city is Ostashkovskaya: 19.5 thousand cars pass along it per day in one direction.

Altufevskoe shosse and Michurinsky prospect are also among the highways with the lowest traffic intensity.

In July, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the formation of the transport frame in the capital is planned to be completed by 2024. At the same time, the main task in the area of ​​the capital’s road network, according to the mayor, is to unload roads.