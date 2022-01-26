Department of Transport of Moscow in its Telegram-channel explained the increase in the intervals of trams on a number of routes.

As writes RBC, Moscow City Duma deputy Daria Besedina complained to Deptrans that on a number of routes the intervals of tram traffic have increased from ten minutes to half an hour or more. At the same time, she notes that there are no problems with the purchase of trams now, and they are “adequate to modern requirements for rolling stock.”

According to Deptrans, the reason for the delays of trams in 2021 was more than a thousand accidents without their participation. The department explained that cars get into accidents with other vehicles on the tracks, which is why trams do not run from several minutes to 1.5 hours. At this time, thousands of passengers cannot use transport, and some trams are sent for repair work and cannot go on routes. As a result, the lawyers of the subway are forced to go to court, and the perpetrators of the accidents pay for the damage. The department also reminded that in winter the stopping distance increases, and visibility decreases.

Earlier, the head of the Department of Transport and the deputy mayor of the capital for transport, Maxim Liksutov, said that thanks to the opening of ten new stations of the Big Circle Line (BKL) of the Moscow metro, the number of public transport passengers increased by 40,000. He noted that thanks to the opening of new stations, convenient transport links have appeared in the city, attracting motorists to use the metro, and passengers can save up to 45 minutes on the road per day.