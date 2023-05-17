Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told RIA Novosti that “Russia did not launch this number of Kinjal missiles, which (Ukraine) says it shot it down.”

“The number of these Ukrainian objections is three times more than what we launched,” the Russian minister was quoted as saying by “Agence France Presse.”

Ukraine announced earlier on Tuesday that it had shot down six Kinjal missiles, a key weapon for Russia that has enhanced its long-range strike capabilities.

“Another remarkable feat of the Ukrainian Air Force! Last night, the defenders of our skies shot down six Russian Kinjal hypersonic missiles and 12 more,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech addressed to the Council of Europe in a video conference that “one hundred percent” of the Russian missiles fired at Ukrainian territory between Monday and Tuesday were intercepted.

The Kinjal is a type of weapon that Russian President Vladimir Putin describes as “invincible”, because its hypersonic speed allows it to avoid being intercepted by most air defense systems.

Ukraine announced for the first time that it had shot down a Russian Kinjal missile in early May thanks to the powerful US Patriot counter-defense system, which was delivered to Kiev in April.