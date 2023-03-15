NThe Russian Defense Ministry has denied any responsibility for the crash of a US drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday. The drone was neither shot at nor attacked in any other way, according to a statement distributed by the state agency TASS.

The American government, on the other hand, warned Moscow of an escalation. The communications director of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, rejected the account from Moscow. They are considering releasing footage of the drone’s encounter with two Russian fighter jets to provide clarification. Kirby warned that inappropriate actions by Russian pilots could lead to “misjudgments” between the armed forces of both countries. Referring to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, he said: “We don’t want this war to escalate beyond what it has already done to the Ukrainian people.”

word agains word

According to the American military, the unmanned military drone collided with a Russian fighter jet in international airspace over the Black Sea on Tuesday. Then they had to crash it. The Americans blamed Russia, and the US State Department summoned the Russian ambassador. Moscow rejected the allegations and said the drone crashed after a sharp evasive maneuver.

Kirby told CNN on Tuesday evening (local time): “Of course we reject the Russians’ denials.” He warned that after a year of the Russian war against Ukraine, everyone should do everything the Russians said about activities in and around Ukraine , use with extreme caution. The Black Sea borders both Russia and Ukraine.







When asked if the US could provide evidence to support her portrayal, Kirby said, “We’re looking at some images to see if they’re eligible for release. But we haven’t made a decision on that yet.

What the Americans say exactly

The US military said that two Russian fighter jets had intercepted the American MQ-9 drone that was flying in international airspace over the Black Sea. One of the fighter jets hit the propeller of the US drone and basically flew into the drone. After that, it was no longer manoeuvrable, so US forces had to take it out of the sky and let it fall into the sea. The drone was completely lost in the crash.

The Pentagon initially did not comment on a possible recovery of the aircraft. Kirby merely said that the United States had taken precautions to ensure that the drone did not fall into the wrong hands.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said the incident may also have caused damage to the Russian fighter jet. The two Russian jets stayed near the drone for about 30 to 40 minutes before the collision occurred. Before the collision, the Russian planes dumped fuel over the US drone and flew in front of it several times – in a reckless, environmentally harmful and unprofessional manner.







How the Russians portray the incident

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied any responsibility for the crash. The drone was not shot at or attacked in any other way, according to the message distributed by TASS. Air Force jets took off to identify an unknown intruder over the Black Sea. During a sharp evasive maneuver, the drone rapidly lost altitude and crashed, according to Moscow. “The Russian warplanes did not use any onboard weapons, did not come into contact with the UAV and returned safely to their home base.”

Moscow’s ambassador in Washington accused the United States of using its drones to collect reconnaissance data for Ukraine. “What are you doing thousands of miles away from the United States? The answer is obvious – they collect intelligence that will later be used by the Kiev regime to attack our armed forces and territory,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov in Washington said, as reported by TASS on Wednesday (local time). Russia assumes that the USA will refrain from further speculation in the media “and will stop its operations near the Russian borders”. The “unacceptable actions of the US military in close proximity to our borders” are a cause for concern. “We know very well what tasks such reconnaissance and combat drones are used for.”

Of drones and interception maneuvers

The MQ-9 drone is primarily used for reconnaissance, but can also perform precision strikes. It is controlled remotely. The Pentagon declined to provide more specifics as to what the drone’s mission was and whether or not it was armed.

Intercept maneuvers are not necessarily aimed at pushing an aircraft away or forcing it to land, but often serve to determine, for example through visual contact, whether a suspicious aircraft poses a threat. Kirby stressed that such intercepts are not uncommon. However, this case stands out due to the unsafe and unprofessional approach of the Russian side.

The US military said the incident was one in a series of dangerous actions by Russian pilots against US and Allied aircraft in international airspace, including over the Black Sea. These “aggressive actions” by the Russians are dangerous and could lead to “unintentional escalations”.

In view of the Ukraine war, the situation is particularly tense and there is great fear of a possible direct military confrontation between the USA and Russia.