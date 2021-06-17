The Moscow Administrative Highway Inspection (MADI) demanded that taxi aggregators stop connecting drivers with foreign driving licenses and no driving experience to the service. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Department of Transport of the capital on Thursday, June 17.

Fines were issued to violating carriers, and letters were sent to aggregators demanding to eliminate the reasons and conditions that caused the violations. If the violations are not eliminated, the department promises to contact the prosecutor’s office.

From August 1, a taxi analysis system will be launched in Moscow. Each driver will be assigned a unique ID. This will limit access to orders for illegal carriers.

“During this year, MADI inspectors detected more than 1.7 thousand such cases on the city’s roads – foreign drivers with less than 3 years of driving experience received orders from major services. This is a violation of the current legislation, ”the department said.

They added that it may be unsafe for passengers, as driving a taxi car “must be a professional with relevant experience.”

Now you can work in a taxi only if you have a Russian or Kyrgyz driver’s license. It is allowed to work with the rights of those countries where Russian is used as the official language. The driver must have a driving experience of at least three years.

The information service Citymobil told Izvestia that they are waiting for an official requirement to terminate the connection to the service of drivers with foreign driver’s licenses and without experience.

They referred to the Federal Law of December 10, 1995 N 196-FZ “On Road Safety”, according to which there are cases in which drivers with driver’s licenses issued in a number of foreign countries are entitled to work in the taxi industry.

“We are waiting for the demand from MADI to understand the clarification of which driver’s licenses are in question and who will be affected by this requirement,” Citymobil said.

In “Yandex.Taxi” “Izvestia” was also informed that the issue of admission of drivers to transportation is regulated by federal law, which spells out clear requirements.

“We comply with all legal requirements and do not allow partners to fulfill orders that do not comply with the regulations, including driving experience. At the same time, we are in constant contact with MADI “, – added in the aggregator.

They stressed that now you can work in a taxi if you have a Russian, Kyrgyz, Belarusian and Kazakh driver’s license, but if you have a driving experience of at least three years.

Gett did not respond to Izvestia’s request.

In early April, the traffic police of Russia reported that over the past year, the number of fatalities in road accidents with a taxi increased by 20%. According to the Department of Transport of Moscow, in the capital this year, the most widespread violation of traffic rules among taxis was crossing a solid marking line.

After that, Sergei Kalashnikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship, announced the need to create a procedure for hiring taxi drivers in Russia. According to him, toughening punishment for accidents and increasing fines will not eradicate the problem.