The Russian Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the publication of the French media about the alleged secret mutual expulsion of diplomats from the capitals of the Russian Federation and France last year. Such a response was given in the department on March 6 to a request. TASS.

The agency also sent a request to the French Foreign Ministry, from which so far there has been no response.

On March 4, a French newspaper wrote about the bilateral declaration of diplomats persona non grata Les echos… According to the sources of the publication, one of the heads of the economic department of the Russian embassy in Paris was accused of espionage, after which the diplomat was expelled from the country. In Russia, the accusations were considered unfounded and, as a mirror measure, declared one of the diplomats of the economic department of the French Embassy in Moscow to be persona non grata.

The source of the publication claims that it was not publicly reported about the expulsion of diplomats, since the procedures were carried out in secrecy.

On February 18, Moscow declared the diplomat of the Estonian embassy persona non grata as a mirror measure after the expulsion of an employee of the Russian embassy in Tallinn for no reason.

In January, the Russian Foreign Ministry also announced the expulsion of two employees of the Dutch embassy in Moscow. Such measures were taken in response to the announcement of persona non grata in December 2020 of two diplomatic employees of the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands for alleged activities “incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

In turn, the Russian embassy said that no evidence of illegal actions on the territory of the kingdom was presented.