In Moscow and the Moscow region, a “yellow” level of weather hazard was declared due to gusty winds, information about this is posted on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

So, in the capital and the region, the warning will be valid from 9.00 to 21.00 today.

According to meteorologists, during the day the air temperature in the city will be from 14 to 16 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday night, thermometers in the city can drop to 8 degrees.

On the territory of the Moscow region during the daytime, it is expected from 12 to 17 degrees.

Earlier, Muscovites were warned of the first serious cold snaps in October.