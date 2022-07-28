The United States is the largest exporter in the world: about 57 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, of which 68%, or 39 billion, directed to our continent

The energy future of Europe, the other side of the war in Ukraine, less bloody but equally decisive. On the one hand, the link with Russia is severed, on the other, a hole is created that must be filled with other supplies. Obtaining them is laborious especially for gas, transported – analysts explain – by structures that take months and years to build or reconfigure. There is still no independence from Gazprom, so much so that the member states of the Union have just joined a plan to reduce the demand for gas, precisely to cope with the risk that Russia will turn off the taps this winter. At the same time, work is being done on alternative sources. And the most evident dynamic is the growth in imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), of which the United States is one of the largest producers.

In March, President Joe Biden promised Europe to multiply LNG shipments, replacing – at least in part – the decline in flows from Russia. The goal was an increase in US exports of 15 billion cubic meters a year, so as to guarantee, by 2030, a total increase of at least 50 billion cubic meters. To be clear, the annual consumption of gas in Europe is equal to 400 billion cubic meters, and Moscow before the crisis supplied about 160.

The experts were skeptical, after all, it was pointed out, the American LNG industry seemed to be already operating almost at the limit of its capabilities. Instead, thanks also to the prodding of the US government, the result was much higher than expected. The United States is now the largest exporter in the world: about 57 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas in the first six months of the year, of which 68%, that is 39 billion, directed to our continent. An exponential growth given that the LNG shipped to Europe throughout 2021 was 34 billion. At this rate, analysts believe that the increase in exports at the end of the year could reach 45 billion, therefore very close to the target set by Biden (for 2030). It then turns out, reading an analysis by Reuters, that Italy is also among the major users: US LNG exports up 206% in the first six months of 2022 – before us only Greece + 216%, Spain + 333%, Belgium + 658%.

The other side of the coin is the sharp decline in traffic to Asia. American exporters snub the East in favor of the European market, which is more profitable due to high prices. Reuters explains that US companies are willing to break existing contracts to sell to Europe. This is because European prices have shot up so high that they cover the cost of penalties and still guarantee substantial profit margins. And therefore exports of American gas to Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Singapore, South Korea, Japan are greatly reduced. But also Brazil and Mexico. “The brutal reality is that Europe is crowding out and cutting out many emerging markets,” explains Henning Gloystein, Eurasia Group’s Head of Energy and Climate. “This is already causing energy shortages in South Asia.”

Here are other data to understand the change, this time provided by ISPI: in the last week of this year, Russia shipped 924 million cubic meters of gas to Europe; in the same period, LNG imports exceeded 3 billion, of which a considerable part came from America. A roughly reversed situation compared to the beginning of 2021. And it must be taken into account that in June and July exports from the US fell due to a fire in the Freeport plant, in Texas, to return to growth in the last two weeks. .

How sustainable this trend is remains to be seen. In the long run there will probably be a rebalancing of prices (higher in Asia and lower in Europe), so that the gas loads will divert to sail towards the East. According to several analysts, the key to large shipments is to enter into long-term contracts with manufacturers. “To have more American exports you need investments in liquefaction and to make them you need long-term contracts”, explains Massimo di Odoardo, vice president of the gas sector at Wood Mackenzie. In recent years, Europe has chosen a different approach, relying on the market and by buying large quantities of gas at the spot prices of the moment, before the crisis it was worthwhile, today it is no longer.