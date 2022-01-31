Diplomatic pressure is intensifying against Moscow and the Kremlin said that the sanctions that the British Parliament is preparing against it are “alarming”. However, these would not be the only financial pressures from the West, which is trying to prevent a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European Union (EU) already has “massive” measures ready in case Moscow attacks and the US Congress is preparing another package of sanctions that it could approve this week.

The West is preparing an avalanche of measures to attack the Russian economy. The United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States declare themselves ready to apply sanctions against Moscow, at a time when the diplomatic channel continues without achieving a solution to the crisis with Ukraine.

Russia already admits that the sanctions of the British Government would hit its economy hard, but warns that it will respond to any action of this type and in accordance with its interests.

“This is a very alarming statement from London. Not only for us, but also for our companies. That shows great unpredictability,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

His statements came hours before the British Parliament publicly announces the measures, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Liz Truss.

London plans to sanction companies and people from President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle if he finally decides to attack Ukraine.

Peskov added that this class of actions undermines the investment climate in the UK and increases discrepancies in Europe.

Members of the Russian Army drive MT-LB multipurpose amphibious armored vehicles during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern region of Rostov, Russia, amid tensions with Ukraine, on January 26, 2022. © Reuters/Sergey Pivovarov

The climate of tension is increasing despite the fact that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has scheduled a telephone call with Putin on January 31, just one day before traveling to Ukraine, where he will meet with President Volodímir Zelensky.

Johnson anticipated that Moscow “must take a step back (…) Any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia already made its own in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all it would be a complete disaster for Russia,” he said.

Kiev, which has asked the West for help, welcomed London’s threats to Moscow.

“We urge the allies to take such measures, as they are an important factor in deterring the Russian elite from making rash decisions (…) When Russian dignitaries realize that they are talking about their assets, real estate and money in the abroad, where they, the patriots of Russia, keep them, the hotheads in the Kremlin will calm down,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

EU has ‘massive’ sanctions ready if Russia attacks Ukraine

The 27-country bloc also has its own package of measures up its sleeve against the Russian government, which it negotiated in secret.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, stressed that these are not preventive sanctions, but measures ready to be applied when Moscow attacks its former ally in the former Soviet Union.

Albares recalled that these unprecedented punishments were already unanimously approved by the EU Foreign Ministers on January 21, but he declared that he hopes that it will not be necessary to carry them out:

“Dialogue and diplomacy continue to be the way” to resolve the differences in relation to the presence of NATO troops in Eastern Europe and achieve “a reconstruction of trust,” he said.

General view of a UN Security Council meeting on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters, in Manhattan, New York, USA, on January 31, 2022. © Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Precisely, Moscow, Kiev and Washington face each other this Monday before the UN Security Council. The first meeting in the body on the build-up of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine and the threatening actions against Kiev.

All the key players are torn between the possibility of a Russian invasion, together with its global implications, and a negotiated solution.

US congressmen would approve the measures against Moscow

Meanwhile, US lawmakers have said they are very close to reaching an agreement to pass a law on sanctions against the Kremlin, including some measures that may come into force before any eventual aggression against Kiev.

“I would describe it as being on the one-yard line,” Sen. Bob Menendez said, using a football reference for being very close to the goal.

Faced with this matter, the US Legislature maintains a strong bipartisan determination in support of Ukraine and a determination to punish the Putin Administration if it carries out the eventual attack.

The US bill would target Russia’s largest banks and sovereign debt, as well as provide more military assistance to Ukraine.

However, there are some disagreements between the senators of the two political factions, especially on whether to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, built to transport gas from Russia to Europe, without the need to pass through Ukraine as is currently the case.

The retaliations that could be carried out before any probable invasion are related to the cyber attacks on Ukraine and the efforts to internally break the Zelensky government.

But Washington warns that more “crushing” sanctions would follow if Moscow finally decides to attack its neighboring country.

Eastern Europe is experiencing moments of concern after the exponential deployment in the last year of Russian troops along its borders with Ukraine, more than 100,000 uniformed, which is seen by the West as the prelude to a possible Moscow invasion of Ukrainian territory. .

However, Putin rejects the accusations and sees the intentions of his neighbor Ukraine to join the Atlantic Alliance as a red line that should not be crossed.

The Russian government demands what it calls “guarantees for its security”. Mainly, he asks that Kiev not be accepted into NATO and the end of the activity of that organization in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Issues in which the West is not willing to give in, which prolongs the tension and leaves any solution through diplomatic channels stalled until now.

With Reuters, AP and EFE