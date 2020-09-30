The Basmanny Court of the capital arrested an employee of the Moscow Conservatory Ilya Chalykh, suspected of murdering pianist Nikita Kuklin. This was reported to “Lente.ru” in the press service of the court.

The preventive measure was chosen for two months until November 29.

According to the investigation, on the night of August 31, 2019, Nikita Kuklin, the organizer of the concerts of the National Philharmonic Orchestra (NPO), came to visit Chalykh. They drank with another friend, also from the music field. During the feast, Chalykh’s four-year-old daughter was in the apartment, who, hearing noise and abuse, was taken by his father, who lives next door. Investigators believe that Kuklin was beaten to death by his drinking companions.

Chalykh claimed that he and a friend tried to calm down the drunken pianist, he threw things. According to him, the cause of Kuklin’s death was an overdose of alcohol. The doctors who arrived at the scene noted that the deceased had hematomas on his face and hands.

