Moscow confirms: “Prigozhin is dead, the DNA test says”

Yevgeny Prigozhin is dead: the confirmation comes from the DNA test, the results of which were disclosed by the Russian Committee of Inquiry.

“According to the results, all the identities of the 10 victims are confirmed,” the Committee said. The death of the head of Wagner had already been made official in some way by Vladimir Putin, who had sent his condolences to the family, recalling Prigozhin as “a talented man who made mistakes”.

The Wagner leader was on board his plane together with his deputy Dmitri Utkin, and eight other passengers, including three crew members, when the aircraft, perhaps due to a missile or a bomb on board, crashed. crashing, in the Tver area of ​​central Russia.

Despite the images of the crash and the official statements, however, those who are suspicious of Prigozhin’s death are increasing on the web, hypothesizing that the head of Wagner may have simply faked his death.