Nobody knows for sure what will happen in the next few hours with the export of grain from Ukrainian ports. If they will continue or if they will not continue. On the one hand, the United Nations has announced that this Wednesday there will be no departure operations for ships loaded with cereals from the Ukrainian coast. On the other hand, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a conversation on Tuesday in which the former did not rule out reversing the announcement of abandoning that pact. Of course, it makes it a condition that the drone attack on its war fleet that took place last Saturday off the coast of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia has occupied since 2014, be investigated.

Added to this brawl is the problem of insurance in a war zone. Insurance companies are no longer offering their coverage to those ships following Russia’s exit from the deal and its threats, industry sources said. “It is mandatory that the boats that are already in the corridor of [exportación de] grain do not suffer collateral damage and are allowed safe passage,” said Guy Platten, secretary general of the Association of the International Chamber of Shipping, on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey have agreed that no more ships will leave for the time being, according to a statement from the UN coordination center, based in Turkey, also made public on Tuesday. After the attack on its fleet, the Moscow authorities said they were breaking with the current international agreement and threatened the rest of the parties by insisting that it was dangerous to continue with the operations. The Foreign and Defense ministries pointed to Ukraine and the United Kingdom as being responsible for the attack in front of the city of Sevastopol. Putin calls for a “thorough investigation” of what happened and wants “real guarantees that kyiv will strictly comply with the Istanbul agreements,” according to a statement released by the Kremlin. The attack, according to Russia, took place taking advantage of the corridor opened in the Black Sea thanks to the agreement.

This humanitarian corridor, which leads through the Bosphorus Strait (Turkey), allows millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to be exported, especially to countries threatened by a food crisis. “Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or hostage. The flow of food must continue, ”said the United Nations coordinator for the grain exit agreement through the Black Sea, Amir M. Abdulla, through his Twitter account on Monday. This Tuesday three ships had set sail, but, according to what was announced, it seems that they will be, for the moment, the last.

Russia has been pressing for the deal to be suspended since its war fleet docked off the Crimean peninsula was attacked on Saturday. Moreover, she warned the other parties concerned that resuming the departure of ships from Ukrainian ports was a “danger”.

Last July, a separate agreement was reached with kyiv and Moscow, with the UN and Turkey as mediators, valid for four months to unblock the ports. It was thus possible to sell the cereal, whose exports had not been possible since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The incident last weekend took place when there were still three weeks left in the agreement. So far, some ten million kilos of grain have been exported since the entry of Kremlin troops in the former Soviet republic.

Ukraine exported 201 million tons of wheat last year, but its size in the global market is enormous. It is the seventh global producer and the sixth largest exporter worldwide of wheat, the sixth of corn and the fourth largest exporter of barley, with 24 million tons. However, its importance is paramount in the poorest countries. Tunisia buys 53% of the wheat it consumes from Ukraine; Libya, 44%; Egypt, 26%; and countries like India and Pakistan, almost 50%. To this must be added the Russian brake on its own exports of wheat, barley and edible oil due to international sanctions, which has led to the global blockade.

