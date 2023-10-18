The head of the Russian “New Land Grain Corridor” initiative, Karen Ovsepyan, said: “Today we signed one of the largest agreements in the history of relations between Russia and China, a deal worth 2.5 trillion rubles (about 25.7 billion dollars) to supply 70 million tons of grain to China over a period of 12 years.” “, according to Bahrain News Agency.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated during discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing that the volume of trade between Russia and China will exceed $200 billion by the end of the year.

The Chinese President said earlier today that his country had concluded agreements for the Belt and Road Initiative worth $97.2 billion during the CEO Conference held on the sidelines of the third session of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The Chinese President added that the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China will each establish a financing window worth 350 billion yuan ($48.75 billion), with an additional 80 billion yuan (about $11 billion) pumped into the Silk Road Fund.

China will implement 1,000 small-scale projects to support livelihoods, and strengthen cooperation in vocational education through the “Le Pen Workshops” and other initiatives, Xi said, adding that more efforts should be made to ensure the safety of projects built under the Belt and Road Initiative and those working on it.