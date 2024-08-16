A Russian court announced on Friday that it had extended the pretrial detention of four suspects arrested after the March attack on a concert hall in a Moscow suburb that killed 145 people.

According to investigators, the four detainees are suspected of carrying out the attack on Crocus City Hall.

The Basmanny Court in Moscow extended their pretrial detention “for three months until November 22, 2024,” it said in a statement posted on Telegram.

In March, gunmen entered the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow, opened fire on people and set the building ablaze. The attack, the worst in Russia since 2004, killed at least 144 people and wounded 360.

Since then, more than 20 people have been arrested, including the four suspected attackers.