Moscow concert attack | What follows from the attack in Moscow? Two researchers evaluated

Is fine it is likely that the authorities' powers to control citizens will be increased in Russia due to the terrorist attack on a Moscow concert hall on Friday night, says the director of the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki Markku Kangaspuro.

Markku Kangaspuro, director of the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki.

According to him, the powers of the various police units will definitely be increased.

“At the same time as they are targeted against terrorism, they can also very conveniently be targeted against criticism of the administration. I think it is very likely that even the small amount of space for democracy will shrink in Russia,” says Kangaspuro.

According to Kangaspuro, it is possible that the Russian administration could even change the legislation.

Foreign policy program director of the institute Arkady Moshes considers it possible that the Russian leadership will now invest in the financing of security services. However, he estimates that Russia's internal control is already so comprehensive that the attack will not have a significant effect on it.

“Following Islamist terror has been clearly less important to the authorities than to the political opposition, so this situation probably has consequences for those people who either missed the situation or did not realize that such a threat exists,” he says.

the president of Russia Vladimir Putin power is unlikely to be shaken by the blow, Moshes estimates.

“Putin has long had the nickname 'Teflon-Vladimir'. Of course, there is a limit at which that is no longer true, but I believe that at this point he is still immune from political consequences.”

Researchers according to the central issue is the psychological impact caused by a terrorist attack in Russian civil society.

By Saturday afternoon, the death toll in the attack had risen to over a hundred, and Muscovites lined up to donate blood to help those in hospital.

The terrorist organization Isis has announced that it is behind the attack. At the time of the interviews, it was known that, according to the Russian security service FSB's claim, four of the eleven suspected attackers were fleeing to Ukraine and had connections with the Ukrainian side.

Later on Saturday, Putin also said that the attackers tried to escape to Ukraine.

Citizens the shock is followed by anger, which the authorities want “without a doubt” to divert, says Kangaspuro.

If The Russian authorities are starting to blame Ukraine for the attack, it is easy to imagine that Russia would use the narrative to justify intensifying military measures, says Kangaspuro.

“It would give the Russian leadership the opportunity to declare war and, in its name, justify the initiation of a partial or even broader campaign.”

Moshes does not see the terrorist attack having a direct effect on the war in Ukraine, because according to him, Russia is already doing what it can on the front. According to him, however, the narrative in which Ukrainian parties are the real culprits instead of ISIS is the easiest from the point of view of the Russian administration.

“The Russians have been convinced of the narrative where the Ukrainians are a problem. The Russian regime may try to exploit this to stick to a coherent narrative.”

Moshes says he would need to see substantial evidence to be convinced that Ukraine was behind the attack.

“[Venäjän] the accusations are really suspicious. We should approach them with great caution.”

Kangaspuro according to this, a terrorist attack in other circumstances could strengthen cooperation between Russia and European states, because extremist Islamic terror also affects Europe.

“Now apparently even these channels have been quite frozen due to the Russian attack. In principle, there would be a common interest, but it's hard to say whether it will lead to anything.”

However, Kangaspuro sees it as possible that the attack would strengthen anti-terrorist cooperation in the Brics countries, to which Russia is also a member.