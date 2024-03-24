Moscow concert attack | This is how theories about Ukraine's involvement in the attack began to spread in Russia

According to the independent Russian media Novaya Gazeta Europe, theories about Ukraine's involvement began to spread on the messaging service Telegram shortly after the terrorist attack.

Extreme Islamist Isis claimed to be the perpetrator of Friday night's concert hall attack in Moscow early on, but in the speeches of the Russian administration and authorities, Ukraine has assumed the role of the culprit.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made no mention of ISIS or Islamist terror in a brief televised address on Saturday when condemning the attack in which four armed terrorists killed more than 130 people, wounded dozens more and set fire to a concert hall.

Instead, he vowed to punish the guilty, “whoever they are, whoever sent them.”

In the speech, Putin did not blame Ukraine directly for the attack, but he claimed that the attackers tried to escape to Ukraine and that the people on the Ukrainian side would have been ready to let them into the Ukrainian side.

Even before Putin's speech, which was published 19 hours after the attack on the concert hall, the Russian security service FSB had announced that the perpetrators had been caught on their way to Ukraine.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied that it had anything to do with the terrorist attack. According to US officials, there is no evidence of Ukrainian involvement. Also Finnish researchers like Russian claims unbelievable.

The intelligence authorities of the United States have confirmed that the actual perpetrator of the attack seems to have been the Central Asian subdivision of the extremist organization Isis-K.

All the attackers caught by the FSB are said to be from Tajikistan.

The badly damaged concert hall in the photo taken on Sunday.

Security Adviser of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

The speeches ISIS as the perpetrator of the attack has remained low among the Russian authorities and the media. Theories about Ukraine's involvement began to spread on the messaging service Telegram shortly after the attack, according to independent Russian media Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Security Advisor of the Russian Federation, former President Dmitry Medvedev was one of the first authorities or politicians to speak on Telegram about the possible involvement of the “Kiev regime” in the attack.

Medvedev called for the execution of terrorists, which, according to him, also include “authorities of the state that committed the atrocity.”

Editor-in-chief of the RT propaganda channel Margarita Simonyan on the other hand, announced on Telegram on Saturday that it was not Isis behind the attack, but the Ukrainians and the United States.

“The attackers were chosen in a way that convinced the stupid global public that Isis was responsible,” Simonjan wrote.

Sovereign Russian newspaper Medusa said on Saturday, based on the information he received from two employees of the Russian state media, that the Russian media have been instructed to highlight possible signs of Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in their reporting.

The British broadcasting company BBC reported on Saturday about a deepfake video produced by artificial intelligence, which was shown on the Russian NTV television channel and which has also spread widely online.

According to the BBC, the video has been combined by two leaders of the Security Council of Ukraine Would be Danilov from the interview, and the voice is produced by artificial intelligence.

In the fake video, Danilov appears to say: “It's fun in Moscow today. I think it's really funny. I want to believe that we are going to organize this kind of fun for them more often.”

Rescue workers worked in the concert hall over the weekend.

Newspaper of The New York Times according to the US authorities were already worried on Friday that the Russian regime might turn a terrorist attack on Ukraine.

Director of the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki Markku Kangaspuro told on Saturday to HS that he considered it possible that the Russian regime might use the narrative of Ukraine's guilt to justify intensifying military operations.

Harnessing Russian grief and anger against Ukrainians can distract from the failure of Russian authorities to prevent the attack.

A few hours after the events at the Moscow concert hall, the United States announced that it had warned Russian authorities of a planned terrorist attack on the city, which could target large gatherings such as concerts.

The country's embassy in Moscow also informed about the danger of a terrorist attack at the beginning of March.