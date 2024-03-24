Moscow concert attack | The number of victims rose, 137 dead – Two suspects were charged with terrorism in court

According to the investigative committee, three children were among the dead.

Russian authorities announced on Sunday that 137 people were killed in the terrorist attack that took place in Moscow on Friday. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter, among others.

62 of the victims have been identified so far, and three children are also among the dead, says the Russian Investigative Committee. There are more than 180 wounded.

The committee said on Sunday that the suspects in the attack have been transported to the committee's headquarters in Moscow.

On Sunday evening, the Russian state news agency Tass reported that two suspects have been charged in a Moscow court. According to Tassi, the Russian intelligence service FSB brought the suspects to the Basmannyi courthouse for a hearing.

According to the news agency AFP, which quoted Russian media, two suspects are accused of participating in the terrorist attack. According to the news agency Ria Novosti, the suspects may be sentenced to life imprisonment.

IMPACT happened at Crocus City Hall in the suburbs on the city's northwest edge on Friday night, when masked assailants burst into a Piknik concert and opened fire.

Russia says it has arrested four men who shot in the concert hall.

A screenshot from the video published by the Russian Investigative Commission on Sunday, in which the authorities allegedly transport one person suspected of the attack.

The terrorist organization Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack. Isis has released several videos of its terrorist attack. Videos have been published both through the organization's Telegram channel and its own news agency Amaq.

of The Guardian by the videos show, for example, how the attackers guide their victims into the lobby of the Crocus City Hall concert hall, where they shoot them at close range.

The Russian Investigative Committee reported on Sunday that weapons and ammunition have been found at the concert venue, as well as in the car that the suspected shooters used to escape.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Saturday that all the attackers had been caught and claimed they had tried to flee to Ukraine. According to the authorities, the attackers had “connections in Ukraine”.

Ukraine has strongly denied that the terrorist attack had anything to do with Ukraine. The United States has also confirmed based on its intelligence that ISIS carried out the attack alone.