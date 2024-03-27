Moscow concert attack | The number of confirmed deaths from the terrorist attack rose to more than 140

Russia has hinted that the Ukrainian government is behind the attack by extremist Islamists. Ukraine has denied the accusations.

Russian The death toll confirmed by the authorities in last Friday's terrorist attack in the Moscow region has risen to 143.

By Wednesday afternoon, 80 people were still hospitalized after the attack, the country's health minister said Mikhail Murashko according to the state news agency Tassi. There are said to be six children in the group.

Four suspected attackers and several suspected accomplices have been arrested for the attack on the concert hall building in Krasnogorsk.

The Islamist extremist organization Isis-K has announced that it carried out the attack, which is considered the most destructive act of terrorism against Russia in more than two decades. However, in its speeches, the Russian government has wanted to connect the act to Ukraine as well, but it has not had the opportunity to present evidence for this claim. Ukraine has denied involvement and called the accusations absurd.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin admitted on Monday that the perpetrators of the attack were radical Islamists, but claimed that the suspects had been heading for Ukraine before their capture.