Moscow concert attack | Suspects who appeared in court showed signs of torture

The men suspected of being ISIS terrorists were allegedly arrested in Bryansk, near the border between Belarus and Ukraine.

On Sunday A terrorist attack began at the Basmannyi courthouse in Moscow interrogation of suspects.

137 people were killed and more than 180 injured on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday night when a group of gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall before a concert. The men shot in the concert hall, then left the building and set it on fire.

The suspects fled the scene, but on Saturday morning, the Russian security service FSB said that they had arrested eleven suspects, four of whom are suspected of having participated in the act themselves at the concert hall.

Four the terrorist suspect is said to be a citizen of Tajikistan. The president of the country Emomali Rahmon condemned the attacks on Sunday.

“Terrorists have no nationality, no homeland, no religion,” he told a Russian newspaper of The Moscow Times by.

Shortly after the act, the jihadist Isis-K, active mainly in Afghanistan and Central Asia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The suspects were brought to the Investigative Committee headquarters in Moscow on Sunday.

Suspected was allegedly arrested on Saturday morning in the Bryansk region of western Russia. Claims about the exact locations have varied from the village of Teply, located right next to the Belarusian border, to Hatsun, which in turn is located near the city of Bryansk, about a hundred kilometers from the border of both Ukraine and Belarus. It is more than 400 kilometers from Moscow to the place.

Russia claimed shortly after the attack that the perpetrators were fleeing to Ukraine. Spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova hinted, according to the news agency Reuters, that the Western countries appeal to the “dark side” or ISIS as an excuse for their “protection roads” in Kiev.

Bryansk region police announced on social media at 9:08 a.m. on Saturday morning that they closed the highway section on the M3 road near Hatsun already at midnight on the night between Friday and Saturday – that is, about four hours after the attack. The M3 road ends at the border opposite the Sumy region of Ukraine.

The video published by Gray Zone, a propaganda media that sympathizes with the Russian regime, shows the arrest situation in the forest while it is still dark, but many other videos seem to have been filmed in the morning after sunrise. One image shows a white Renault vehicle allegedly used by the suspects with a Russian license plate.

Nearly immediately after the arrests of the suspects, videos began to spread on social media, in which the FSB appears to be torturing the suspects.

Member of the Russian Social Chamber and representative of the Russian occupation administration in Ukraine Vladimir Rogov published a video of the interrogation situation on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

In one of the videos published on Telegram, the suspect's ear is allegedly cut off. According to the Fontanka news site from St. Petersburg, the video was released by a channel that sympathizes with the mercenary group Wagner. On Sunday, in the Basmannyi courthouse, one of the defendants had a bandage over his ear.

Another video posted on Telegram shows one of the suspects lying half-naked on the floor. Sovereign Russian media Meduza says that the video may show how a man is tortured with electric shocks.

When the men were brought into the courthouse, one of them was pushed into the courtroom in a wheelchair. During the treatment, he appeared to be almost unconscious.

A man suspected of terrorism arrived at the court hearing on Sunday with a thick bandage over his ear.

One of the suspects was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, almost unconscious.

Of the suspects the youngest is a Russian newspaper that reported on the courtroom Novaya Gazeta included only 19 years old, the oldest 32 years old. At least one of the men lived in Russia at the time of the crime and at least one spoke Russian during the trial through an interpreter.

According to a Turkish security official interviewed by Reuters, the suspected Tajik men recently visited Turkey to renew their residence permits in Russia. The official, who spoke to Reuters anonymously, said that the suspects had been living in Moscow for a long time.

According to the official, two of the attackers left Turkey back to Moscow on the same flight on March 2.

Suspects have been told Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Ratshabalizod Murodali, Shamsid's Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Faizov.

Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravdan according to Faridun's address at the time of the attack was a registered apartment in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to the newspaper, Fariduni would have returned to Moscow from Turkey at the beginning of March, where he would have been advised on carrying out a terrorist attack.

In one of the videos of the arrest and interrogation situation that spread, Fariduni, who lives in the Moscow region, says that the attack was ordered by the anonymous “assistant of the imam” and that Fariduni was offered a reward of at least 500,000 rubles, or about 5,000 euros.

The men will be held in pretrial detention for at least two months. On Monday afternoon, the news agency AFP reported that three other men are also accused of terrorism. They have also been remanded in custody until May 22.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Monday to comment on the terrorism investigation, torture allegations and ISIS's involvement in the attack. In addition, he said that the Kremlin is not currently planning to restore the death penalty, although the former president of Russia Dmitry Medvedev looked for it on Monday.

“They must [tappaa]. And they will come [tappamaan]”, Medvedev said on social media.

RT channel editor-in-chief and propagandist Margarita Simonyan said on his Telegram channel that he was satisfied with the torture of the suspects and even cutting off the ear.

“I look at these faces and again I think that the death penalty is too easy a solution,” Simonjan wrote.

President of France Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that several Isis-K attack attempts have also been thwarted in France in recent months.