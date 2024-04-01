Moscow concert attack | Reuters: Iran warned Russia of a terrorist attack

Reuters' information is based on three sources familiar with the matter.

Iran gave Russia a hint about a possible major “terrorist operation” before the attack on a concert hall near Moscow, say three sources familiar with the matter at the news agency Reuters.

Attackers opened fire with automatic weapons on March 22 at Crocus City Hall, killing 144 people. The terrorist organization Isis-K claimed to be the perpetrator.

“Days before the attack in Russia, Iran shared information with Moscow about a possible major terrorist attack in Russia. The information was obtained during interrogations of those arrested in connection with the deadly bombings in Iran,” one source told Reuters.

Iran's intelligence ministry announced at the beginning of January that it had arrested 35 people because of the bombings in the city of Kerman. Almost 100 people died in them. In mid-January, the ministry announced that it had arrested the commander of the terrorist organization Isis, including the commander of Isis-K operating in Afghanistan.

Reuters according to another source, the information provided by Iran to Russia lacked precise information about the timing and target of the attack in Russia.

“Them [Isis-K:n jäseniä] was instructed to prepare for a major operation in Russia. One of the terrorists [Iranissa pidätetty] said that some members of the group had already traveled to Russia.”

Reuters' third source is a senior Iranian security official. According to him, Iran gave the hint because it has been the target of terrorist attacks for years and wanted to fulfill its obligations by warning Russia.

Iran's foreign ministry and the Kremlin did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov however, announced on Monday that he had no information about the warning issued by Iran.

The White House also did not want to comment on the Reuters information. The United States has previously said that it had warned Russia about a planned terrorist attack.

Both in Kerman and in the attacks near Moscow, Tajiks were involved.