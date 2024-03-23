Moscow concert attack | President Stubb: “The news from Moscow is shocking”

“My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” Stubb writes.
Republic president Alexander Stubb condemns the terrorist attack in Moscow on the messaging service X. He states that the extremist organization Isis claimed responsibility for the attack.
“Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms,” Stubb writes.
He says the news is shocking and remembers the victims of the attack and their families.
The news is updated.
