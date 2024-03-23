Saturday, March 23, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Moscow concert attack | President Stubb: “The news from Moscow is shocking”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
Moscow concert attack | President Stubb: “The news from Moscow is shocking”

“My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” Stubb writes.

Republic president Alexander Stubb condemns the terrorist attack in Moscow on the messaging service X. He states that the extremist organization Isis claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms,” ​​Stubb writes.

He says the news is shocking and remembers the victims of the attack and their families.

The news is updated.

#Moscow #concert #attack #President #Stubb #news #Moscow #shocking

See also  Nomenclature | The Helsinki City Council decided to rename Lenininpuisto
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
An upset before another record for UCAM Murcia

An upset before another record for UCAM Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result