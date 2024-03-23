Saturday, March 23, 2024
Moscow concert attack | Media personality Viktor Gusev witnessed the attack in Moscow with his own eyes – this is how he told what he saw

March 23, 2024
Moscow concert attack | Media personality Viktor Gusev witnessed the attack in Moscow with his own eyes – this is how he told what he saw

Viktor Gusev first thought that the shooting was part of the Piknik band's performance.

Terrorists attacked the concert of the well-known Piknik rock band in Moscow on Friday evening. The official death toll had already risen to more than 90 on Saturday morning.

Russian media personality Viktor Gusev witnessed the attack at Crocus City Hall. He told According to Sport-Ekspress that he and his wife waited for the start of the concert in the shed above the stands.

Suddenly, Gusev saw people running from below them towards the stage and behind it.

“At the same moment I heard machine gun fire and explosions and saw smoke. It flashed in my mind that Piknik had organized some kind of show, when people ran to the stage.”

Then Gusev realized that things are really wrong. He and his wife ran from the shed to the corridor, where an employee directed them to the most direct exit route.

“We ran down the stairs and apparently avoided the lobby where everything creepy happened. We jumped into the street and ran away.”

The video attached to the story shows an eyewitness account of the events.

Gusev68, is known, among other things, as a TV presenter, sports commentator and columnist for Sport-Ekspress.

He survived the incident with his spouse without physical damage.

“I am terribly sorry for the people who may have been next to us that night in the stalls or on the stairs. They just came to the concert, happy at the end of the work week. There was a concert by a favorite band ahead and two days off,” Sport-Ekspress says that Gusev was worried.

I will strike in the immediate vicinity of the venue, the national competitive dance competition was organized on Friday, in which, according to Sport-Ekspress, more than 1,500 dancers participated.

The hotel that served as the venue for the competition had to be evacuated in the middle of the competition. The dancers left the place quite calmly, but nevertheless in such a hurry that most of them did not have time to change from their performance costumes to civilian clothes.

According to Sport-Ekspress, one of the dance coaches narrowly avoided being hit when he walked through the venue towards the competition area just before the terrorist attack.

