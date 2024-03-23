Moscow concert attack | Isis could have avenged decades of grudge against Russia, says the researcher

The researcher says that Russia has been building a dam in the direction of the Muslim population for decades. The extremist organization Isis appears to have avenged its long grudge against Russia with the attack in Moscow.

Jihadists in the eyes of extremist organizations, Russia is no better than the West.

They bear a grudge against Russia that goes back to Afghanistan occupied by the Soviet Union forty years ago. Over the decades, resentment has only grown after Russia went to war in both Chechnya and Syria.

Against this background, it was not necessarily a surprise that the extremist organization Isis signed up as the perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Moscow on Friday.

“Islamist terrorism should not be thought of as only targeting the United States and the West,” says the Visiting Leading Expert of the Foreign Policy Institute Olli Ruohomäki.

“Russia is a destination just like the West. There is enough bitterness and hatred towards Moscow as well.”

The real one supposedly made the attack on the Moscow concert hall ISIS sub-organization Isis-K.

Isis-K, which previously carried out attacks mainly in Afghanistan and its neighboring countries, has already cultivated the Kremlin and the president in its propaganda for two years Vladimir Putin contrary messages. The group has accused Russia of atrocities against Muslims and claimed that the Kremlin has Muslim blood on its hands.

“There has been a radical Islamist movement in Russia's southern backyards for a long time, which Russia has been worried about. “Especially when the war in Afghanistan was at its height in the 21st century, Russia was afraid that people from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan would come to the country and bring instability,” says Ruohomäki.

Russian security service FSB said on Saturday morning that it had arrested eleven people suspected of the Moscow attack, among whom were four who directly participated in the terrorist attack.

News agency Reuters says that the Russian legislature Alexander Hinstein According to the report, Tajik passports would have been found in the car abandoned by the four. The FSB, on the other hand, has claimed that the four had been in contact with Ukraine and were also fleeing to Ukraine.

According to Ruohomäki, the alleged connection to Ukraine sounds “really long-sought”.

“Russia has not yet named which group was behind the attack. However, it seems that it is trying to tie the blow to Ukraine. This sounds really far-fetched, because radical Islamist groups and Ukraine are not related in any way. They are two completely different realities.”

More consistent would be that Isis would have paid its fishing debt to Russia through its sub-organization.

Ruohomäki says that this kind of debt has accumulated not only from Afghanistan occupied by the Soviet Union, but also from the two wars in Chechnya and most recently from Russia's role in the Syrian war in the 2010s.

“So a dam has been built in the direction of the Muslim population for a long time,” he states.

“The Red Army practically put Afghanistan on the chaotic path it is still on today. The Central Asian militants of Isis-K, on ​​the other hand, have their own grudges about how Russia has strongly supported the authoritarian regimes there. In Syria, on the other hand, Russia has supported Bashar al-Assad a regime of terror with a very brutal operating model.”

Specially it is Syria that seems to form the obvious link between Russia and ISIS.

Three years ago, Russia's leading human rights organizations published their extensive report About Russia's role in the Syrian war. The report accused Russia, among other things, of indiscriminately bombing Syrian civilians in the war.

Russia's support for al-Assad's regime was also heavily criticized in the report. The administration has been accused of significant human rights violations, such as using chemical weapons and starving people who lived in besieged cities.

of the American think tank Soufan Group in 2017 published statement again revealed that of all countries in the world, Russia had traveled the most people to fight in the ranks of the jihadist organization Isis in Syria or Iraq.

According to the report, regionally, the countries of the former Soviet Union had provided ISIS with even more gunmen than the countries of the Middle East combined.

On Saturday Isis published a longer message on its Telegram channel, in which the extremist organization detailed its involvement in the Moscow attack.

“The attack was carried out by four IS fighters who were armed with machine guns, pistols, knives and firebombs,” the extremist organization announced according to the AFP news agency.

Isis characterized the attack as “a natural continuation of the raging war with countries fighting against Islam”.

According to Saturday afternoon's data, at least 133 people have died as a result of the attack on the Moscow concert hall. More than a hundred have had to be hospitalized.