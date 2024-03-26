The court has ordered the suspect to be detained until May 22.

in Moscow the eighth suspect has been arrested for the terrorist attack on Friday. The latest suspect is from the Kyrgyz city of Osh, which is located near the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Russian news agency A cup according to the now imprisoned suspect also has Russian citizenship.

According to Tassi, the man owns a cafe in Krasnogorsk and he would have rented an apartment to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

The court has ordered the suspect to be detained until May 22.

On Monday, seven other suspects in the terrorist attack were arrested. It has been reported previously that they are citizens of Tajikistan.

Terror attack is connected to Ukraine under Russian state leadership. General Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday that the attack on Moscow was “undoubtedly Ukraine”.

Patrushev has been considered the president of Russia Vladimir Putin as the right hand.

Putin said on Monday that the attack was carried out by radical Islamists. However, Putin also connected the concert attack as part of the attack on Ukraine.

At least 139 people died in Friday's terrorist attack.